Head indicates Oz to consider changing batting order for Tests

New Delhi: Australia vice-captain Travis Head has indicated that the visitors’ are considering changing its batting order for the upcoming two Tests against Sri Lanka, starting on January 29 in Galle.

“I don’t know where I’m going to bat at this stage. We’ll see how that wicket plays out over the next couple of days. It’s been a topic of conversation for the last little bit in this team on whether the Australian first innings, second innings, why doesn’t the order change?

“Why can’t we be flexible? What moves? How can we be brave? That hasn’t played out as such yet. Is this the tour to do it? We’ll wait and see. I feel like this group’s experienced enough and got some really good players that can play in different roles and in different situations of the game, we may draw on different people,” said Head to reporters on Monday.

Discussion has risen over who Australia should partner Usman Khawaja at the top – either Head, who played the role in Tests in India in 2023 or young Sam Konstas, who’s had a great start to his Test career.

“All you’re trying to do is line it up to be flexible around what can win a Test match. If that lends itself to being more traditional on Day One and what’s not to say when it does turn and gets extreme, the order may change. A lot’s being drawn to me at the moment and where I may bat but that may be different to everyone.

“I think people (within the team) are open to it. The game’s evolving. I don’t think anyone would’ve seen Sam Konstas lapping in the first session of a Test match. The game is evolving so why not continue to see where we can make jumps and leaps and where can we get an advantage?

“If that’s using people in different positions, it’s not traditionally done a hell of a lot, we haven’t done it yet but does this tour lend itself to that? I think this team’s experienced enough and in a great position where players will be open to that if needed to be. We’ll wait and see,” added Head. Head averaged just 7.66 with the bat across three innings when Australia last visited Sri Lanka in 2022, and was left out of the opening Test against India at Nagpur. But he managed to average 47 across the next three Tests in India, including a match-winning knock in Indore. Now on return to Sri Lanka, Head said he’s now a changed batter as compared to happenings from 2022.