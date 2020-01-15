ICC Awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI Player of the Year ahead of Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma was named the One-Day International (ODI) player of 2019, while the Indian skipper Virat Kohli bagged the 'Spirit of Cricket' award for his Cricket World Cup gesture when he had asked the Indian crowd to not boo Steven Smith, the ICC announced on Wednesday.

Kohli, who had won the Player of the Year, Test Player of the Year and ODI Player of the Year last year, was also named the captain of ICC's Test and ODI sides for 2019.

Rohit, who ended 2019 as the highest run-scorer in the 50-over format with 1,490 runs in 27 innings, thanked the Indian cricket board and the ICC. "I would like to thank the ICC for giving me this award and the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to represent the country. It is great to be recognised in this fashion. We are very happy with the way we performed as a team in 2019. We could have done better but we have a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to in 2020," Rohit said in an interview with the ICC.

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins won the ICC best Test player's award and Marnus Labuschagne, who made his international debut in 2018, well deservingly clinched the award for the Emerging Player. Labuschagne was called in as a concussion replacement for Smith during the Sydney Test against India last year and he never looked back from there.

He went on to cement his place in Australia's Test side in style as he scored 1,104 runs in 11 Tests, which saw him leap in the ICC Test Player Rankings from 110 at the start of the year to No. 4 by the end of 2019.

The prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year not surprisingly went to England's Ben Stokes for the fantastic 12 months he had in 2019. He played a crucial role in England's remarkable victory at the Cricket World Cup 2019 along with a series of other memorable performances across formats.