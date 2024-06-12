ICC Rankings: Mohammad Nabi topples Shakib Al Hasan as No. 1 T20I all-rounder

Dubai: Afghanistan’s unbeaten start to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup has reshaped the ICC Men's T20I All-Rounder Rankings, with veteran star Mohammad Nabi leading the charge as the No. 1 all-rounder in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Nabi’s two-wicket haul against New Zealand in Guyana catapulted him to the No. 1 spot on the T20I all-rounder list. Climbing two places, Nabi displaced previous top-ranked Shakib Al Hasan, who tumbled to fifth place amid a significant reshuffling. Australia’s Marcus Stoinis also capitalised on the shake-up, jumping three spots to secure second place.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the dynamic opener, is making headlines as the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup with 156 runs from two innings. His explosive form has elevated him eight places to a career-high 12th on the T20I batters' rankings. Meanwhile, India's Suryakumar Yadav maintains a commanding lead, with other notable movements including Pakistan's Babar Azam climbing to third, England’s Jos Buttler moving to fifth, and Australia's Travis Head entering the top 10.

Afghanistan’s prowess is also reflected in the bowling rankings. The ever-impressive Rashid Khan has moved up four spots to third, while Fazalhaq Farooqi's stellar performances have seen him rise six places to a shared fourth position with South Africa’s Anrich Nortje, who also ascended four rungs.

Not to be outdone, Bangladesh's bowlers too made significant strides as Mustafizur Rahman leapt 10 spots to 13th, Taskin Ahmed is up eight places to 19th, and Rishad Hossain has surged 24 places to 30th, following commendable performances against Sri Lanka and South Africa.