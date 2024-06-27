ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan Reprimanded by ICC for Breaching Players’ Code of Conduct

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan was given one demerit point, his first in a 24-month period, after throwing his bat in frustration during Afghanistan’s Super Eight match against Bangladesh.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took note of the incident and handed Rashid an official reprimand after he lost his cool and threw his bat on the ground after his teammate Karim Janat refused a second run in the last over of the Afghanistan innings.

Rashid skied a shot to the cover region, where the ball fell short of a Bangladesh fielder. In the process, Rashid and Janat completed one run and while the skipper wanted the second, his partner refused, and rightly so. A visibly angry Rashid threw his bat and also had a few words for his teammate.

The on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Langton Rusere, along with third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Ahsan Raza, pressed the charges. There was no need for a formal hearing because Rashid admitted the offense and accepted the penalty that Richie Richardson had suggested.

The ICC, in a statement, said the Afghanistan captain breached the Code of Conduct for players. “Rashid was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match,” the ICC said in a media statement.

The ICC added that one demerit point has been added to Rashid’s kitty. “In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Rashid’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the statement added.

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight runs through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in a rain-truncated match. The win helped Afghanistan qualify for the semifinals of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024, their first in any ICC event. Afghanistan will meet South Africa in the first semifinal in Tarouba, Trinidad, on July 27.