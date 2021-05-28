‘I’m not a fool,’ Wasim Akram opens up on why he has not coached Pakistan yet

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has said that he does not wish to coach the national team as he won't be able to put up with the negativity that follows after every loss.

After bowing out of the game in 2004, Akram took up commentary before he was appointed the bowling consultant of Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL) for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also worked as the bowling coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. One of the greatest bowlers of all time, Akram, is the current chairman and bowling coach of PSL's Karachi Kings.



In a recent interview, on being asked about a possibility of coaching the Pakistan national side, Akram immediately dismissed it.



"When you become the coach, you need to give at least 200 to 250 days a year to the team and that's a lot of work. I don't think I can manage so much work away from Pakistan, from my family. And as it is, I spend time with most of the players in the PSL, they all have my number," Akram told Cricket Pakistan.



The 54-year-old former bowler also pointed out that after every defeat, the Pakistan fans lash out at the team, which is something he does not want to face as the coach.



"I am not a fool. I keep on hearing and seeing the way people misbehave with their coaches and seniors. The coach isn't the one playing. The players do that. The coach can only help with planning so if the team loses, I don't think the coach is not as accountable as we hold him as a nation.



So I'm afraid of that as well because I don't tolerate misbehaviour. And we are becoming that. I love the people their enthusiasm and passion for the game, but without the misbehaviour that is shown in social media. It shows what we are," added Akram.