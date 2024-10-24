Impressive turnout recorded at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Hyderabad: The recently-concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 has seen a 30% increase in in-stadia fan viewership, according to a media release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC added that the T20 World Cup was a landmark event for women’s cricket with almost 91,030 fans watching the action during the tournament.

The final between New Zealand and South Africa, held at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday last, saw 21,457 fans in attendance. The final attendance is 68% more than what the last edition’s final in South Africa had.

The ICC added that global appeal of women’s cricket in general also increased with the group stages and semifinals attracting 69,573 fans, a 21% rise when compared to the previous edition held in South Africa.

The ICC added that the India vs Pakistan group stage match, that was held at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6, 2024, set a new record for the highest attendance at a group stage match in the Women’s T20 World Cup history.

The India vs Pakistan match attracted 15,935 fans to the stadium in Dubai, which was the highest for any group stage match.

It also showcased how the intense rivalry is between the two countries, the ICC opined.

Speaking about the fan viewership, ICC’s chief executive Geoff Allardice said the growing support for women’s cricket highlights how the UAE can be a potential host for women’s cricket in the coming years. “Women’s cricket is reaching new heights, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE is a shining example of the sport’s expanding impact. The impressive turnout demonstrates the growing global support for women’s cricket and the potential for hosting elite women’s sport in this region,” Allardice said, in a statement.

The ICC added that the electric atmosphere in the stadium was a reflection of the UAE’s passion for high-level sporting events, an exciting indicator of the expanding interest in women’s cricket among new and diverse audiences.