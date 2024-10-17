IND vs NZ: New Zealand end day two at 180/3 after bundling India out for just 46

Hyderabad: New Zealand took a leap towards calling the shots in the first Test match after ending the second day’s play at 180/3 in their first innings after bowling India out for a paltry 46 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

After the first day’s play was washed out without a ball being bowled, India won the toss on the second day morning and chose to bat under overcast conditions.

The New Zealand bowlers made the ball talk as India were bundled out for just 46 – their lowest-ever total at home, managing to survive just 31.2 overs.

Five Indian batters were out for a duck, creating another unwanted record.

Rishabh Pant top-scored with 20 while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 13. They were the only two players to get to double digits in India’s innings.

The slide started in the seventh over when Tim Southee castled Rohit Sharma for 2 runs. Virat Kohli, batting at number three, fell for a duck while Sarfaraz Khan too didn’t trouble the scorers as India slumped to 10/3.

A 21-run partnership between Rishabh Pant and Jaiswal was the only time India did not look wobbly. KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin all fell for a duck as India recorded their third-ever lowest total.

Matt Henry returned with figures of 5/15 while William Peter O’Rourke, who is playing his first Test in India, returned with figures of 4/22.

India’s lowest score in Test matches is the 36-all out against Australia in Adelaide while the team slumped to 42-all out against England at Lord’s in 1976.

Thursday’s Bengaluru horror is third on the list while India’s score of 58-all out against Australia in 1947 is fourth.

This was also India’s lowest-ever score against New Zealand in Test cricket. The previous lowest score India managed against New Zealand was 81 in Wellington in 1976.

New Zealand, in complete contrast, batted well to take a lead of 134 runs when stumps were drawn on day two.

Devon Conway (91) missed his 100 by nine runs, falling to Ashwin.

Conway and Will Young (33) put on a 75-run partnership for the second wicket after Conway and Tom Latham (15) raised 67 for the first wicket.

Rachin Ravindra (22 batting) and Daryl Mitchell (14 batting) will resume New Zealand’s innings on day three.

Brief scores: India 1st innings 46 in 31.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 20; Matt Henry 5/15, William O’Rourke 4/22) vs New Zealand 1st innings 180/3 in 50 overs (Devon Conway 91, Will Young 33; Ravindra Jadeja 1/28, R Ashwin 1/46).