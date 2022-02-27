IND VS SL: Ishan Kishan hospitalised after India's 2nd T20I win [Details]

Ishan Kishan was hospitalised after India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) on Saturday.



Kishan was struck on the head while batting during India's chase of 184. As advised by the medical team, Kishan underwent a precautionary CT scan. He was then kept under observation for a concussion at a hospital in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, as per reports.

"I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought here in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation," said Dr Shubham.

Dr. Shubham also mentioned that Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he suffered a thumb injury while fielding in the second T20I at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

"A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted in the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now," added Dr. Shubham.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss on Saturday and put Sri Lanka to bat. Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka top-scored for the visitors with his knock of 75 off 53 balls. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka contributed with a cameo in the end. He scored a 19-ball 47, including five sixes and two fours. Sri Lanka posted 183 for 5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Kishan opened the innings with Rohit. The Jharkhand batsman suffered a head injury during the fourth over of India's chase. Lahiru Kumara was the bowler, whose shortish delivery hit onto Kishan's helmet. As Kishan fell on the ground, he was soon attended by Team India's physio. While he continued batting after the incident, he was dismissed two overs later for 16 off 15.

Since Kishan won't play the third T20I, it is understood that either Venkatesh Iyer or Mayank Agarwal will be included in the XI.

Agarwal was included in India's T20I squad after opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the series with a wrist injury. Agarwal was already in Himachal Pradesh as he had been quarantining in Chandigarh, a four-hour drive from Dharamsala, along with the rest of India's Test squad.

With their victory in the second T20I, India earned an unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series. The dead rubber third game is scheduled to take place on Sunday (Feb. 27).

The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is due to begin on March 4 in Mohali. The second Test is going to be played at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy.