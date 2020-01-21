Top
Trending :
Home  > Sports > Cricket

India have found Dhoni's replacement in Pandey

India have found Dhoni
Highlights

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes India have found a suitable M.S. Dhoni replacement in Manish Pandey inthe limited-overs cricket.

New Delhi : Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes India have found a suitable M.S. Dhoni replacement in Manish Pandey inthe limited-overs cricket.

"Hindustan ko akhir Dhoni ka replacement mil gya," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel after India's emphatic comeback victory over Australia in three-match ODI series.

"India has finally got Dhoni's replacement. They have found a good fit in Manish Pandey. Shreyas Iyer too looks a complete player and these add depth to India's batting," he said.

Dhoni has not played for India since the 2019 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand. He recently was not included in the BCCI contract list for October 2019-September 2020 period.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top