India lose after Mandhana’s ton, suffer 0-3 whitewash

Perth: Opener Smriti Mandhana’s elegant century went in vain as India lost to Australia by 83 runs in the third Women’s ODI to suffer a 0-3 series whitewash here on Wednesday. Opting to field after win-ning the toss, India had Australia on the ropes at 78 for four before middle-order batter Annabel Sutherland’s scintillating 95-ball 110, and brisk half centuries from Ashleigh Gardner (50) and skip-per Tahlia McGrath (56 not out), lifted the hosts to a competitive 298 for six in the allotted 50 overs at WACA. In reply, India were bowled out for 215 in 45.1 overs.

In pursuit of a stiff target of 299, the stylish Mandhana anchored the innings beautifully during her 105 off 109 balls and as long as the southpaw was at the crease, the visitors were in with a chance. However, her dismissal at a crucial juncture put paid to India’s hopes of earning a consolation win. The problem with the Indian innings was that the senior batter lacked support from the others after Alana King ended a 118-run partnership between Mandhana and Harleen Deol (39 off 64 balls) by dismissing the latter. During her stay in the middle, Mandhana found the fence 14 times and cleared it once, leading the team’s recovery after the swashbuckling Richa Ghosh’s (2) early departure.

Spin bowling all-rounder Gardner completed a fine match by taking five wickets for 30 runs after her contribution with the willow. Besides Ghosh, captain Harmanpreet Kaur (12 off 22 balls) and Jemi-mah Rodrigues (16 off 11 balls) failed with the bat, and it did not help India’s cause.

Senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma too flopped, getting out for a duck. Earlier, Australia survived a stellar

spell from India pacer Arundhati Reddy to post a challenging total in the final match of what has been a one-side series dominated thoroughly by the formidable home team.

Sutherland led Australia’s re-covery after Reddy struck four times in quick succession for career-best figures in limited-overs crick-et.