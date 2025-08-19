  • Menu
India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 T20 in UAE: Complete Team & Match Highlights

Get the latest on India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025 T20 in UAE from Sept 9-28.

BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 Men’s T20 cricket. The event will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025. The matches will follow the T20 International (T20I) format.

  • India’s team for the Asia Cup 2025 is:
  • Surya Kumar Yadav (Captain)
  • Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
  • Abhishek Sharma
  • Tilak Varma
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Shivam Dube
  • Axar Patel
  • Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper)
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Varun Chakravarthy
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
  • Harshit Rana
  • Rinku Singh

One of the most-awaited matches will be India vs Pakistan on the arch-rivals are set to lock hrons on September 14 in Dubai.

