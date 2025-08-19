India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 T20 in UAE: Complete Team & Match Highlights

BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 Men’s T20 cricket. The event will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025. The matches will follow the T20 International (T20I) format.

India’s team for the Asia Cup 2025 is:

Surya Kumar Yadav (Captain)

Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper)

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav

Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)

Harshit Rana

Rinku Singh

One of the most-awaited matches will be India vs Pakistan on the arch-rivals are set to lock hrons on September 14 in Dubai.