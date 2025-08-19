Live
India Squad for Asia Cup 2025 T20 in UAE: Complete Team & Match Highlights
Highlights
Get the latest on India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025 T20 in UAE from Sept 9-28.
BCCI has announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 Men’s T20 cricket. The event will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025. The matches will follow the T20 International (T20I) format.
- India’s team for the Asia Cup 2025 is:
- Surya Kumar Yadav (Captain)
- Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain)
- Abhishek Sharma
- Tilak Varma
- Hardik Pandya
- Shivam Dube
- Axar Patel
- Jitesh Sharma (Wicketkeeper)
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Arshdeep Singh
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper)
- Harshit Rana
- Rinku Singh
One of the most-awaited matches will be India vs Pakistan on the arch-rivals are set to lock hrons on September 14 in Dubai.
