India to not travel to Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy 2025; to propose a hybrid model

The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold India’s matches in either Sri Lanka or in the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai.

News reports suggest that the BCCI will have a word with the ICC on holding the ICC Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, just like how the Asia Cup 2023 was hosted. An ICC meeting is scheduled to take place in Colombo next week.



India played all their Asia Cup 2023 matches in Sri Lanka after the BCCI and the Indian government refused to send the team to Pakistan given the political situation between the two countries.



India last played in Pakistan in 2008 and the teams were involved in a bilateral series last in 2012-13.



The teams have only played each other in ICC events and in the Asia Cup.



The Pakistan Cricket Board released a tentative schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and proposed Lahore as the venue for all India matches. However, the BCCI has made it clear that the team will not travel to Pakistan for any tournament.



An ICC team had toured Pakistan recently and the ICC security team inspected venues and other logistical arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board is upgrading the stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi ahead of the marquee tournament.



The Champions Trophy will be held in February and March 2025.

