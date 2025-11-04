India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Date, Time, Venue & Full Squad

The 4th T20I between India and Australia is on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The match will be at the Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast.

It starts at 1:45 p.m. IST.

The series is tied 1-1 after three matches.

India Squad

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Abhishek Sharma

Tilak Varma

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Varun Chakaravarthy

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Harshit Rana

Sanju Samson (WK)

Rinku Singh

Washington Sundar

Australia Squad

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Xavier Bartlett

Mahli Beardman (Games 3-5)

Tim David

Ben Dwarshuis (Games 4-5)

Nathan Ellis

Ben McDermott (Standby)

Glenn Maxwell (Games 3-5)

Josh Inglis

Matthew Kuhnemann

Mitchell Owen

Josh Philippe

Tanveer Sangha

Matthew Short

Marcus Stoinis

How to Watch

In India, watch live on Star Sports Network or on Disney+ Hotstar.