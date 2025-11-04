Live
India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Date, Time, Venue & Full Squad
Check India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025 details. Get match date, time, venue, India & Australia full squads, and how to watch live in India on Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar.
The 4th T20I between India and Australia is on Thursday, November 6, 2025.
The match will be at the Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast.
It starts at 1:45 p.m. IST.
The series is tied 1-1 after three matches.
India Squad
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav
Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Varun Chakaravarthy
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Harshit Rana
Sanju Samson (WK)
Rinku Singh
Washington Sundar
Australia Squad
Captain: Mitchell Marsh
Xavier Bartlett
Mahli Beardman (Games 3-5)
Tim David
Ben Dwarshuis (Games 4-5)
Nathan Ellis
Ben McDermott (Standby)
Glenn Maxwell (Games 3-5)
Josh Inglis
Matthew Kuhnemann
Mitchell Owen
Josh Philippe
Tanveer Sangha
Matthew Short
Marcus Stoinis
How to Watch
In India, watch live on Star Sports Network or on Disney+ Hotstar.