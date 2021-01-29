India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara opens up on Anil Kumble's role in his Down Under success

India's No. 3 Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed that former Indian captain and head coach Anil Kumble has been giving him tips since 2017 on how to bat in Australia, especially against off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

With 521 runs at 74.43 in four Tests, Pujara finished 2018-19 Down Under tour as the leading run-scorer in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Even at the recently concluded successful tour of Australia, Pujara was among runs, having contributed with 271 in four Tests at 33.88. As India retained the trophy for the second consecutive time, Pujara finished as India's second highest run-scorer, just three runs behind Rishabh Pant.

In fact, Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were the only two Indian players, who featured in all the four Tests as the tourists were forced to make changes in every game after the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval due to various injury concerns in their camp.

"I trusted my preparation but at the same time, there was a lot of pressure which didn't help. So I told myself that I have to do something. There were so many things which I had to process in my head, which I did. I spoke to the batting coach, spoke to Ravi bhai (Shastri). Most of the feedback that I got was positive, I was batting well and just had to continue the way I had been batting without any baggage in my head," Pujara told Sports Today.

In the same interview, Pujara revealed his conversations and exchange of text messages with Kumble before India travelled to Australia two years ago for the 2018-19 series. Kumble's suggestions helped Pujara face Lyon, who managed only nine wickets in the four Tests this time, as compared to his 21-wicket haul in the 2018-19 series.

"I also got a text from Anil bhai (Kumble) because I was in touch with him. He told me 'you have to play in a certain manner'. The gameplan which he told me in 2017 has been helping me play well against Nathan Lyon," Pujara said.

The Aussies kickstarted their home summer on a high note by thrashing India by eight wickets in the opening Test in Adelaide. India, who was led by stand-in skipper Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli, bounced back in the second match to level the series 1-1. An unbelievable effort from the injured pair of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin helped India draw the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). While a draw in the fourth and final Test would have been enough for India to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the touring side had other plans.

On the final day of the Gabba Test, India resumed their chase of 338 at 7 for 0. Even though they lost Rohit Sharma early on Day Five, the other batsmen like Pujara, Shubman Gill, Pant, Washington Sundar, and Rahane made crucial contributions with the bat to help India cross the line successfully. India not only handed Australia their first loss at Gabba in Tests since 1988 but also sealed the four-match series 2-1.