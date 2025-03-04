  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Cricket

India vs Australia: Pitch Report for Champions Trophy Semi-Final

India vs Australia: Pitch Report for Champions Trophy Semi-Final
x
Highlights

A fresh pitch has been prepared for the India vs Australia semi-final in the Champions Trophy, aiming to level the playing conditions.

India will face Australia in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday. Some experts have raised concerns about India staying in Dubai for the entire tournament, arguing that it gave the team an advantage in acclimatizing to the conditions compared to other teams. Ahead of the semi-final, it was announced that the match would be played on a fresh pitch to level the playing conditions.

India played on three different pitches during their group-stage matches. Former India batter Aakash Chopra shared his thoughts on the pitch conditions ahead of the semi-final. He suggested that India should bat first if they win the toss, as the conditions would favor them in this scenario.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, emphasized that Dubai is not their "home venue" and that the pitches have presented different challenges throughout the tournament. He pointed out that the pitch has behaved differently in each of their previous matches, and they must adapt to whatever conditions they face in the semi-final. Rohit acknowledged that there are several surfaces in use, and the team must be ready to adjust their approach accordingly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick