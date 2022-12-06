India vs Bangladesh: 'We know how to bounce back,' says Shikhar Dhawan ahead of 2nd ODI

India's stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan is "confident" that his side will "bounce back" after losing the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh.



Bangladesh pulled off a close one-wicket victory over India to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. The second game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Dhaka. The hosts were 136 for 9 in 39.3 overs in their chase of 187, before Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman put up a match-winning partnership of 51 runs for the last wicket.

"This is not the first time we have lost the first game in a series. This is quite normal, we know how to bounce back from these situations. We're very, very confident. It doesn't happen very often, they played really well. Of course, Bangladesh are playing really good cricket. We have analysed where we need to improve. Surely, we will create more impact in the coming games," Dhawan told reporters in a pre-match conference.

"We are very positive and in a good space, we are looking forward to it," the Indian skipper added.

Talking about the positives, Dhawan said Washington Sundar could be groomed to become a "great" all-rounder for India in the future.

"He has been performing really well since the time he came back. Even in New Zealand he had an amazing knock and bowled really well. He's a very good all-rounder, quite an impactful off-spinner and lower order batter. I'm sure the more matches he plays, he's going to get more experienced. He already had a very stable mindset. I'm sure he'll do great in the cricket world and for us," added Dhawan.

When Dhawan was asked about India's rivalry with neighbours Bangladesh, the Delhi cricketer replied," The rivalry is always there with any team but with Bangladesh, they are quite emotional people. They really enjoy and play with great intensity. It's good fun, makes us more intense as well and keep us on our toes. It brings the best out of us."

IND vs BAN: 'Have good rappot with both Dravid, Laxman, says Dhawan

Dhawan also said that he had no problem about working with two different coaches considering he has been playing cricket for over 10 years and gets along with everyone. The opening batter said he enjoyed working with VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid in the recent past, saying he has a very good rapport with both coaches.

Following the T20 World Cup in Australia, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Dravid were rested. In their absence, Dhawan and Laxman took charge in their respective roles.

This was not the first time Laxman was called in to cover for Dravid as the latter also missed India's tour of Zimbabwe before the T20 World Cup. Laxman had also traveled with the team to their tour of Ireland for a T20I series when India's Test side was preparing for a Test match against England under Dravid's guidance.

"Not really, I enjoy and I know both the coaches for a long time and have a very good rapport with them. It's not difficult, I have been playing international cricket for 10-12 years, and those things don't really make me think too deeply. I am a very friendly sort of person. I get along with everyone. I am happy with every situation," 37-year-old Dhawan said.