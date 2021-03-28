India vs England, 3rd ODI: Moeen Ali clinches special record with Virat Kohli’s wicket

England's off-spinner Moeen Ali dismissed Virat Kohli for the ninth time in international cricket on Sunday.

Kohli, who was coming off two back-to-back half-centuries, fell to Moeen for mere seven runs during the third game of the underway One-Day International (ODI) series between India and England. The ongoing game is the series decider as the three-match series is currently levelled at 1-1.

Moeen has got Kohli out for the joint second most time in international cricket now. The spinner's bowling partner Adil Rashid has also dismissed Kohli in many instances.

In the ongoing tour, which includes four Tests, five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and three ODIs, Rashid and Moeen have dismissed Kohli three times each. While Rashid has dismissed Kohli in the first and fourth T20Is and second ODI, Moeen has got better of Kohli in both the innings of the second Test and in the third ODI.

During the first innings of the second Test, Kohli was out for a duck, making Moeen the first spinner to remove the Indian skipper for naught in the longest format of the game.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee leads the list of having dismissed the Indian captain Kohli the most times – 10. Meanwhile, England's Ben Stokes and James Anderson have removed Kohli eight times in international cricket, so has former English spinner, Graeme Swann.

Meanwhile, Kohli on Sunday became only the third Indian captain to lead the team in as many as 200 international matches after MS Dhoni (332 games) and Mohammad Azharuddin (221 games). Kohli (200 matches) now has captained India in 95 ODIs, 60 Tests, and 45 T20Is.

After losing his sixth consecutive toss against England, Kohli's side was put to bat in the crucial third ODI on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put up 103 runs for the first wicket before Rohit departed for a run-a-ball 37. It was Rohit and Dhawan's 17th century-stand in the ODIs that took them to second in the list of most 100-plus run partnerships, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (26). Rohit and Dhawan pushed Australia's Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist (16) one place down.

Rashid removed the openers Rohit and Dhawan in two back-to-back overs. Five balls after Dhawan's dismissal, Moeen sent back Kohli for 7. While KL Rahul lasted for 18 balls, he also managed just 7 runs and was out in the 25th over. Hardik Pandya once again chipped in with a cameo as he scored a 44-ball 67, hammering four sixes and five fours.