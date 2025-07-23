Live
India vs England 4th Test: India Off to Slow and Steady Start on Day 1
Highlights
India scored 25/0 in 9.3 overs during the opening session of Day 1 in the 4th Test vs England at Old Trafford. Jaiswal and KL Rahul remain cautious against Archer and Woakes.
India’s openers have opted for a cautious approach in the early part of Day 1 of the fourth Test against England. After being asked to bat first, the visitors reached 27 for no loss in 10 overs.
KL Rahul is batting on *17 (356balls), looking composed and focused. His partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is on *8 (24 balls), taking his time to settle in. Both batters have shown clear intent to avoid early damage.
From England’s bowling attack, Jofra Archer has been the pick so far, delivering tight lineS. Archer bowled 5 overs, leaking 7 runs, while Chris Woakes, operating from the other end, bowled 5 overs for 19 runs.
Stay tuned for live updates and full session reports.
