India vs England: Siraj will always be a 'in your face' kind of bowler, says Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli said on Tuesday that fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will always remain an 'in your face' kind of bowler and he will never take a step back from any kind of challenge.



Siraj picked up two four-wicket hauls in the second Test as he helped India bowl out England for 120 during their chase of 272 on the fifth day at Lord's. The first Test ended in a draw and with the victory in second, Team India went 1-0 up in the five-match series against England.

Speaking in a virtual press conference ahead of the third Test, Kohli heaped praise on Siraj, calling him a skillful bowler.

"No, I was not surprised (with the intensity of Siraj) at all because I have seen him from close quarters. He is a guy who has always had the skill, he is a very skillful bowler. You need the confidence to back that skill, that the Australia series provided him with that boost and confidence. He is walking around knowing he can get anyone out at any stage and the belief in his game has been elevated to another level, hence you see results of what he is doing," said Kohli on the eve of the third Test.

Siraj made his Test debut during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) last year. On debut, the Hyderabad pacer bagged five wickets and since then, he has not looked back.

"The skill was always there, the confidence and execution are different now. I am really happy to see him coming into his own, he is going to be this kind of bowler, who is in your face and who is looking to get guys out and who is not scared, he is not going to take a backward step," added Kohli.

On being asked about the playing XI for the Headingley Test, Kohli said there was not need to make any changes.

"We got no reason to change anything, unless people have niggles which we have not encountered since we finished the last Test. You do not want to disturb the winning combination, especially when the team achieved such an incredible win in the second Test." "We are quite surprised to see the pitch the way it was, honestly I did not expect it and I thought there would be more grass. Anything is possible, we name a 12 and on the day, we have a look at the pitch, accordingly, we will go in with the right combination," said Kohli.

Talking about the importance of the opening partnership of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Kohli said,"The opening combination, when you are playing overseas, that is one of the most important factors. So the way KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have played, has been outstanding and we hope that they continue in the same manner because opening partnerships in overseas conditions is crucial. To set out the right platform from where the team can build on and that is what they provided us in both the Tests so that is definitely a big boost for us."

Rahul registered his sixth Test ton during the second Test as he scored 129 off 250 balls and earned the Player of the Match for his perfromance. He had also scored a half-century in the first Test in Nottingham.

The third Test between India and England is set to begin on Wednesday (Aug. 25) at Headingley, Leeds.