India vs England Test: England Wins Toss and Elects to Bowl, India Makes Big Changes

The last Test cricket match between India and England is happening at The Oval.

There was a little rain in the morning, but the match started after a short delay.

England’s captain Ollie Pope won the toss and said they will bowl first.

India Makes Changes

India’s captain Shubman Gill made three changes to the team.

Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur are not playing this match.

Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Karun Nair are new players in the team.

The pitch has a lot of green grass, and the sky is cloudy. That means it may be hard to bat at the start.

India Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Karun Nair

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

Washington Sundar

Anshul Kamboj

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: