India vs England Test: England Wins Toss and Elects to Bowl, India Makes Big Changes

India 38/2: England Strike Early in 5th Test at Kennington Oval – IND vs ENG 2025
India 38/2: England Strike Early in 5th Test at Kennington Oval – IND vs ENG 2025

England won the toss and chose to bowl first at The Oval. India made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, and Prasidh Krishna. Follow live updates in easy words.

The last Test cricket match between India and England is happening at The Oval.

There was a little rain in the morning, but the match started after a short delay.

England’s captain Ollie Pope won the toss and said they will bowl first.

India Makes Changes

India’s captain Shubman Gill made three changes to the team.

Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur are not playing this match.

Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and Karun Nair are new players in the team.

The pitch has a lot of green grass, and the sky is cloudy. That means it may be hard to bat at the start.

India Playing XI:

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • KL Rahul
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Shubman Gill (Captain)
  • Karun Nair
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)
  • Washington Sundar
  • Anshul Kamboj
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI:

  • Zak Crawley
  • Ben Duckett
  • Ollie Pope (Captain)
  • Joe Root
  • Harry Brook
  • Jacob Bethell
  • Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)
  • Chris Woakes
  • Gus Atkinson
  • Jamie Overton
  • Josh Tongue
