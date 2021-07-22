India vs England: Virat Kohli and Co suffer a setback as Washington Sundar out for 6 weeks

Virat Kohli-led Team India suffered yet another setback on Thursday after all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against England.



"Sundar has hurt his finger and will take around six weeks to be 100 per cent. He won't be taking part in the Test matches," an unnamed source informed news agency ANI.

The injury list of Team India is on the rise as Sundar became the third player to get injured ahead of the England Tests after opening batsman Shubman Gill and bowler Avesh Khan. Gill, who sustained a shin injury, returned home on Tuesday. While reserve bower Avesh got injured while in the three-day practice match between County Select XI and India on Wednesday. Coincidently, both Avesh and Sundar were playing for the home side.

Meanwhile, Avesh has not been ruled of the five-match Test series as yet. "Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under the observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game," tweeted BCCI.

Earlier it was reported that Rishabh Pant, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had recovered completely and joined the Indian team's bio-bubble on Thursday.



After Pant, it was known that net bowler Dayanand Garani had also tested positive for the virus while staying in the team hotel. Wridhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharat Arun, who had come in close contact with Garnai, were forced into isolation post his positive report.

With Pant and Saha unavailable for selection, KL Rahul has donned the gloves for Team India in the ongoing First-Class game against County Select XI. Rahul, who has not played a Test for India since 2019, scored a century in India's first innings. He struck 11 fours and a six in his knock of 101 off 150 balls.

India's captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane have been rested for the three-day practice game against County Select XI, along with veteran bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin. In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma is leading Team India in the First-Class game in Durham.

It has been revealed that Kohli and Rahane have missed out on the warm-up game because of stiff back and swelling in the left hamstring respectively. However, these niggles are unlikely to hamper their participation in the upcoming five-match Test series between India and England, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The other four Tests have been scheduled to take place at Lord's, London, Headingley, Leeds, Kennington Oval, London, and Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.