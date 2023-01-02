India vs Sri Lanka: 'New Year's resolution is to win the 50-over World Cup,' says Hardik Pandya

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya has said his New Year's resolution is to win the Cricket World Cup with the Men in Blue this year.

India are set to host the 50-over World Cup later this year in October.

Speaking ahead of India's T20I series at home against Sri Lanka, Hardik stated that even though Team India did not win the T20 World Cup last year in Australia, 2022 was still a magical year for him.

"Obviously, one year back, things were quite different. It was my call to go out and get better and it has been a magical year for me. Obviously, we would have liked to win the T20 World Cup but that is part and parcel. It did not happen and that's alright," Hardik told reporters in a pre-match conference on Monday.

The all-rounder went on to say that he still has a lot to achieve in his career, joking that he has not achieved anything yet.

"Going forward, what do I want to achieve? There's a lot to achieve. I haven't achieved anything in my career. So, looking forward to the future and the goal is going to win the World Cup," Hardik, who is leading in Rohit Sharma's absence, said further.

India and Sri Lanka are set to play a three-match T20I series, starting Tuesday in Mumbai. The other two games will be played on Jan. 5 and 7 in Pune and Rajkot respectively. India will be without their senior players such including Rohit and Virat Kohli for the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

"The New Year's resolution is to win the World Cup. I don't think there can be any bigger resolution than that. Our aim will be to win the World Cup and we will try to do that. We will go out there and give everything and things are looking bright," said Hardik.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper also said that he believes in the language of hard work, adding that he will keep working hard to achieve his goals.

"I know the language of hard work. I don't think I know any other language in my life. I've been thrown to the deep end and the only thing that has got me back is my hard work. Keep working hard and make sure I look after my body, which I do. Injuries are a part of the game and I can't change that. I am very confident of what I've done and believe in the process that has brought me here. Going forward, I just want to give my body ample chances to be out there and play my best," the 29-year-old said.

India vs Sri Lanka: We will give Umran Malik enough chances, says Hardik Pandya

Meanwhile, Hardik also backed fast bowler Umran Malik to get enough opportunities in the upcoming series. With no Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami, Umran is expected to partner Arshdeep Singh in India's pace attack.

"Obviously, he has pace. Everyone knows how exciting a prospect he is. We will give him enough opportunities. We will give him enough backing. We will give him enough support from our side that he can flourish.

"Just bowl good balls. That is how I am going to manage. Ask my bowlers to bowl the best balls possible. And I think playing at international level, they're good enough to bowl it there," the Indian skipper explained.

Hardik also said that he and the team management will be backing players to the core and will try to make them believe that they're the best in the business.

"What we have noticed and what we have told the boys is that just go out there and express, which they will do. It's up to us how we back them. What we have said is that we are going to back you to the core. All the players have supported my side. I'm going to back them to the core. Those who are here are the best cricketers in the country.

"That's the reason why they're here. So I have to make them believe that, which is a fact as well. For me, it is important how I can make them feel that they're the best of their business. If I can get that thing done, I can get that confidence in them, then I don't think they will have any problem in international cricket. I think they will flourish and will have amazing careers as well," said Hardik.