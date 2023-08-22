India's 17-man Asia Cup 2023 squad: Check out the list

The BCCI announced a 17- member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30th to September 17, 2023.

- Rohit Sharma (C)

-Shubman Gill

- Virat Kohli

-Ishan Kishan

-Tilak Varma

-Shreyas Iyer

- KL Rahul (W)

-Suryakumar Yadav

-Hardik Pandya

-Ravindra Jadeja

-Axar Patel

-Shardul Thakur

-Kuldeep Yadav

-Mohammed Shami

-Jasprit Bumrah

-Mohammed Siraj

-Prasidh Krishna