Live
- Raghavendra Rao pic with Pawan Kalyan’s son ‘Akira Nandan’ creates curiosity
- Bengaluru: Ripples of discontent among Bengaluru auto drivers
- Nagarjuna turns another choreographer into director!
- ‘Mega 157’ announcement to be done within few minutes
- Varun Tej thanks Praveen Sattaru for choosing him in ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- 8-yr-old national level Chess player denied entry in state tournament
- 12,000 houses to be allotted in a month says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan
- World Championships: Prannoy, Sen advance to second round
- Bengaluru: Complete filling of 24 lakes in Bagepalli by March 31 says Minister N S Boseraju
- K L Rahul makes Asia Cup cut with a rider
Just In
India's 17-man Asia Cup 2023 squad: Check out the list
Highlights
The BCCI announced a 17- member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August...
The BCCI announced a 17- member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30th to September 17, 2023.
- Rohit Sharma (C)
-Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
-Ishan Kishan
-Tilak Varma
-Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul (W)
-Suryakumar Yadav
-Hardik Pandya
-Ravindra Jadeja
-Axar Patel
-Shardul Thakur
-Kuldeep Yadav
-Mohammed Shami
-Jasprit Bumrah
-Mohammed Siraj
-Prasidh Krishna
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS