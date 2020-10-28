IPL 2020: After 88-run win vs Delhi, SRH captain Warner opens up about Saha, Shankar’s injuries

David Warner revealed a couple of injury issues in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp after his side's massive 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday.

Wriddhiman Saha, who was the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock of 87 from 45 balls, has got a groin niggle, but the SRH skipper is hopeful that the injury is not too bad. SRH's all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who dismissed DC captain Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday, suffered a hamstring injury.



After giving seven runs in his first over, Shankar returned into the attack to bowl the 12th over of Delhi's innings. He dismissed Iyer on the third delivery of the over before Shankar was seen clutching his left hamstring before walking off the field with the team physio. Warner completed the over, who bowled a wide and then gave away a single to end the over.



"If a window of opportunity appears, don't pull down the shade! Congratulations to the entire @SunRisers team!" tweeted Saha.







Speaking at the post-match presentation at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Warner hailed Saha for his match-winning knock that the wicketkeeper-batsman played at a strike-rate of almost 200. While it was a tough decision to bring in Saha in place of Jonny Bairstow, Warner's regular opening partner at SRH, the Bengal batsman repaid the team's faith in him with a crucial innings.

"Difficult decision to leave Jonny out and get Saha in, and especially batting a batsman like Kane at 4. It was an incredible knock from Saha though and his strike-rate in the powerplay was incredible. Unfortunately, he's got a little groin niggle but hopefully, it isn't too bad. Shankar has a hamstring issue as well," added 34-year-old Warner.



"The game before, we were disappointed with that chase. We defended the last game, and with two world-class bowlers in Nortje and Rabada we decided to go after it. I went a little in 2009 and opened my front leg to take it on. I took a bit of responsibility at the top of the order, and take it to the bowlers. It's tough to play orthodox cricket in these conditions, so I have to open up 360 degrees," Warner added after SRH registered their fifth win of the ongoing IPL 2020.



Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was once again the standout bowler for the Orange Army, who bowled one of the most economical spells in the history of the tournament. The leg-spinner troubled the Delhi batters immensely as he finished with 7 for 3 in his quota of four overs.



"As for Rashid, it is incredible that he's taking so many wickets and not going for runs, especially given the dew and the moisture here. We've got games at Sharjah to go so hopefully we can put on a show there," Warner heaped praise on Rashid.

