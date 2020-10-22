IPL 2020 Finalists: Yuvraj Singh's Prediction Will Stun You

King's Eleven Punjab is on cloud nine after winning a match against Mumbai Indians in an exciting finish. Former player of King's Eleven Punjab, Yuvraj Singh has predicted that KL Rahul's team will come to the finals in the current IPL tournament.

Yuvraj who tweeted after the match has stated, "The game has just started, as per my calculations Punjab will enter playoffs and after winning it, they will play against Mumbai or Delhi in finals."

RCB leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal who has replied to this tweet has pulled Yuvi's legs stating, "So, brother shall we come back to India?" But Yuvi replied by asking Chahal to stay back for some more days to take some more wickets and later return to India.

However, Chahal has replied stating that he would continue taking wickets until November 10. This statement of Chahal indirectly indicates that RCB would be reaching finals. Yuvraj Singh who replied to this tweet also, asked Chahal to watch the final and then come back.

There is a lot of appreciation from the fans about this match between King's Eleven Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Punjab was given a tough target of scoring 177 runs. The chase was on as Punjab got off to a very good start. Though wickets started falling at regular intervals, KL Rahul played well and the match ended in a tie.

The interesting part was that this match saw two super overs. While the first superover became a tie, King's Eleven Punjab managed to win in the second super over. For the fans, this game appeared to be a game changer for King's Eleven Punjab.

Some of the teams with low positions in the points table are still dreaming of making a comeback to play in the playoffs. Looks like Chennai Super Kings is gradually fading away from the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League.