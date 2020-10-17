IPL 2020: Karthik hands over KKR captaincy to Morgan

Abu Dhabi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday handed over the captaincy of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to England's World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise informed ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians.

Karthik has taken the decision with a "view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause", a KKR statement read.

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," said Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR.

"While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes. We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward," he added.

Mysore further said Karthik and Morgan have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although the England skipper takes over as captain, this is "effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner".

KKR are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table with four wins in seven matches.