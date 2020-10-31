IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard shares update about injured Rohit Sharma after MI’s 9-wicket win over DC

Mumbai Indians (MI) stand in skipper Kieron Pollard shared an update about Rohit Sharma's recovery after their nine-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday.





Pollard heaped praise on MI's pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who picked three wickets each as MI restricted DC at 110 for 9 in 20 overs. Rahul Chahar and Nathan Coulter-Nile made a breakthrough each in the first innings. DC captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored for his side with 25 runs from 29 balls. Four Delhi batters got out for single-digit scores, including a duck. During MI's chase, MI openers Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock shared a 68-run stand before the Proteas batsman got out for 26 from 28 balls in the 11th over. Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav finished the job for MI, who cruised to a victory in 14.2 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pollard said that Rohit was getting better.

"Rohit is getting better, getting there. Start of the tournament you aim to get to the playoffs, and now it's about getting to the top two. We're rewriting history," Pollard added.

"Boult was exceptional. That's his strength, bowling with the new ball. He's consistently given us good starts. Bumrah, I kept delaying him, on this track with his angles. He's jumping to bowl in the powerplays, but again I saw today getting those early wickets, and with the spinners getting a grip, kept him for the middle overs. Each and every game Ishan is getting better and better. Long may it continue. Been able to adapt to different scenarios. Didn't even start at the beginning, then-No. 4. He prefers too often, and he's adapting," the West Indian said further.

As of now, only the defending champions MI have qualified for the playoffs. With the heavy loss on Saturday, DC have further wrecked their chances of making it to the playoffs. With one group match in hand, DC have 14 points.

RCB, who are placed second in the points table, are currently playing and if they manage to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Sharjah, their qualification for the playoffs will get confirmed. As a result, DC not only will have to win their last group match on Monday but also bag a big win to ensure their net run-rate is superior to Kings XI Punjab's if the KL Rahul-led side also won on Sunday.