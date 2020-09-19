IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians: MI Full squad, MI Players to watch out for

The defending champions Mumbai Indians has a lot of pressure who will be clashing with Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2020. Leading from the front Rohit Sharma has all capabilities who can take the team front once again. This time the team has extra strength with joining of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The full team includes Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

The four key players that would be a big boost to the team are as follows.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian National team opening batsman has a track record of clinching four IPL trophies as a captain. Typically comes in the middle order has promoted himself on the top, which yielded good results in the past. Have a look at the track record.

Matches: 188; Runs: 4898; Highest: 109; Centuries: 1; Strike rate: 130.82; Catches: 83

Quinton de Kock

The South African wicket-keeper and opening batsman is the key player of the team who has the experience and gives a good knock from the top. He has played 50 IPL matches with 1456 runs at a strike rate of 131.26 and the highest score if 108.

Hardik Pandya

The typical all-rounder Hardik Pandya comes down the order and could pick the crucial wickets at the need of the hour is most heard cricketer. The young lad had a record strike rate of 191.42. it remains to be seen how this all-rounder would make his impact in the season as he is returning from injury. He played 66 matches amazing 1068 runs with the highest score of 1068.

Hardik Prit Bumra

Jaspreet Bumrah

Forayed as a bowler Jaspreet Bumrah can swing the ball in both the ways has been a boon for Mumbai Indians. He played 77 matches with 82 wickets.