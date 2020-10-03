IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja registers India record, joins Shane Watson, Kieron Pollard in special IPL club

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja clinched an Indian Premier League (IPL) record on Friday.

With his knock of 35-ball 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai, Jadeja reached 2,000 runs in the IPL. Jadeja, who has also picked 110 wickets, became the fourth all-rounder and only Indian player to have scored 2,000 or more runs and also bagged 50+ wickets in the tournament after Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, and Kieron Pollard.

Jadeja tops the list in terms of the number of wickets ahead of Watson (92 wickets), Kallis (65 wickets), and Kallis (57 wickets). Meanwhile, among the four, Watson has scored the most number of runs – 3,627 runs in 134 innings than Kallis (2,427 runs), and Pollard (2,893 runs). Among these players, only Kallis does not play in the IPL anymore.

After CSK's top and middle-order failed to perform against SRH, Jadeja walked in to bat at 42 for 4. After a slow start, Jadeja first charged against T. Natarajan before he went after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, against whom, Jadeja hammered three consecutive boundaries in the 17th over. Jadeja, who has been a part of the IPL since the 2008 edition, took 174 matches to finally register his maiden IPL fifty, which he did on Friday.

SRH's 29-year-old Natarajan had the last laugh as he removed Jadeja in the 18th over and that brought SRH back into the game before David Warner and Co eventually sealed the match by seven runs.

Earlier, CSK captain MS Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina to become the most-capped player in any league. The SRH match was Dhoni's 194th IPL appearance, one more than Raina, who is not a part of IPL 2020. Dhoni also completed 4,500 runs in the IPL. He was only the fourth Indian batsman to reach the milestone in the IPL after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, Raina, Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Rohit Sharma, and Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan. Overall, Dhoni was the eighth batsmen in the IPL to score 4,500 or more runs. SRH's David Warner and RCB big-hitter AB de Villiers are the overseas players, who have 4,500 or more IPL runs.

With the loss, CSK remained at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table. Dhoni's CSK will remain in Dubai as they next take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday. SRH, who have climbed to No. 4 in the points table, next travel to Sharjah to face off defending champions MI on Sunday.