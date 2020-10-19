IPL 2020: Was upset with Mayank - Gayle reveals funny conversation from historic double Super Over

Chris Gayle revealed his funny conversation with Mayank Agarwal before the two walked out to bat in the historic second Super Over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday.

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) turned out to be a thriller as it saw the first-ever double Super Over in the history of IPL.



MI needed six to win in the first Super Over, but the defending champions managed just five. In the second Super Over, MI batted first. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard came out to bat and scored 11 for 1 in six deliveries. For KXIP, Gayle and Mayank walked out to bat, while MI's Trent Boult was handed the ball for the second Super Over.

Gayle smashed the first ball for a six before he ran for a single. Mayank went down on one knee to smash through the mid-off for a boundary, leaving KXIP needing one from three balls. The Karnataka batsman sealed the nail-biting game with a boundary and ensured KXIP remained alive in IPL 2020.



After the match, Mayank interviewed Gayle in a fun interaction, where the West Indian narrated the duo's conversation before the second Super Over and how he was angry to see his side failed to finish the game in 20 overs.



"I wasn't nervous, I was a bit more angry and upset to see ourselves get to this position. Like I said, it's a game of cricket and these things happen. When we were going to bat, I was upset with you for asking who was going to face the first ball. I was like 'Mayank, you really asking that question?'. It's the boss who has to face the first ball. I was backing myself to face the first ball. You see, I wanted it. You got to step in and get the first ball out for 6 runs," Gayle added.



While KXIP skipper KL Rahul was given the Man of the Match for his 51-ball 77, Gayle felt fast bowler Mohammed Shami deserved the award for nailing yorkers against Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock in the first Super Over. Shami defended just 5 runs after which Chris Jordan took up the responsibility of bowling the 2nd Super Over for KXIP.







"For me, Shami is the Man of the Match. To defend six runs against Rohit and Quinny (de Kock), that's fantastic, that's a great job. I have faced him in the nets quite often, I know he can nail those yorkers. Trust me, you nail them well, today you came and delivered. You gave us a second chance. Chris Jordan came with the 2nd Super Over. Mayank, you saved 5 runs for us as well. I mean, you guys did well. I am glad we are part of history, and we are part of the winning side," Gayle said further in the interaction with Mayank.

With the win over MI on Sunday, KXIP climbed to No. 6 in the IPL 2020 points table, having now won three out of their nine matches. Rahul's side has a day's break before their next fixture, which is against table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

