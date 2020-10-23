IPL 2020: We have to win next 3 games for pride, says Dhoni as CSK are on verge of elimination

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said his team must turn tables around in the next three games, for pride at least, after Chennai suffered a thumping 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Friday.

Batting first, CSK managed only 114 for 9 in 20 overs, which was the fourth-lowest team total of IPL 2020. The majority of runs came off Sam Curran's willow as the English all-rounder scored an excellent half-century, his fifth in the T20s and second in the IPL. The next best batsman in CSK was the skipper himself. Dhoni scored run-a-ball 16 after coming at No. 5.

CSK lost as many as five wickets inside the powerplay overs for only 24 runs. It was CSK's worst performance in the first six overs in the IPL. Chasing CSK's target of 115, MI openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 46 off 37 and 68 off 37 respectively. MI fast bowler Trent Boult was the Player of the Match for his spell of 4 for 18, which included a maiden over too. The other wickets were shared between Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

With eight losses in 11 matches, CSK are on the verge of elimination from IPL 2020. If that happened, it would be CSK's first instance of missing out on the playoffs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, under-fire skipper Dhoni said there have been hardly one or two games, where CSK have produced an overall performance, with both bat and ball. The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman also said that it does not matter if the loss is by eight or 10 wickets, a loss will always hurt the players, while adding his boys are trying their best.

"It doesn't always go your way. Hopefully, in the next three games, we'll try to put our last stand. I felt the second game was all about the bowling, our batting wasn't turning up. Rayudu got injured and the rest of the batsmen weren't turning up and we just kept putting pressure on the batting order. Whenever we did not get off to a good start it kept getting difficult for the middle order," said Dhoni.

The three-time IPL winning captain went on to explain that during a tough phase in cricket, one needs a bit of luck as well to go their way. However, in IPL 2020 so far, nothing has gone in CSK's way, as per Dhoni.

"We haven't really won the toss, when we are batting second there hasn't been a lot of dew and when we are batting first all of a sudden there is a lot of dew on the field. So, it hasn't gone our way and those are the things you study. Whenever you aren't doing well there can be a hundred reasons. One of the main things you ask yourself is whether you are playing to your potential. When you put out a playing eleven and judge whether they have done well to justify their stats on paper on the field, I feel this year we have not done that.

Cumulatively when three or four of your batsmen aren't doing well it becomes difficult. I feel it is part and parcel, you think more about the process. Even when you are hurting you put a smile on your face so that the management doesn't look like they are in a panic. That is what the youngsters want and I feel the boys have done that," added Dhoni.

The Ranchi lad also said that CSK must make use of their remaining group matches as preparation for next year.

"We hope we can turn it around in the next three games at least for pride. We need to have a clear picture for the next year. The kind of auction, where the venues will be, and you want to give the boys a chance to perform and show their talent. We have to make the most of the next three games and it is good preparation for the next year. Identify the batsmen, who will bowl at the death and hopefully the players will soak up the pressure. Captain can't run away, so I'll be playing in all the games," added Dhoni.

CSK next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dhoni and Co's final two group matches are against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 respectively.