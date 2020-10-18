IPL 2020: Will Kane Williamson play in SRH's next game? David Warner shares an update

David Warner said he is hopeful that Kane Williamson will be fit for Sunrisers Hyderabad's next game in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

"He's (Williamson) got a niggle near the top end of the adductors, so hopefully he gets some physio treatment in the next couple of days and comes up for our next game," Warner said at the post-match presentation.



Williamson injured himself while fielding on Sunday in the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the last ball of the 11th over, when KKR batsman Nitesh Rana cut the ball to backward point, Williamson was the fielder who dove to his left to save the boundary. A few minutes later, the New Zealander walked off the field and was subbed by Jason Holder.



However, in what turned out to be great news for SRH, Williamson walked out to open the innings with Jonny Bairstow, showing the injury was not serious. The Kiwi batsman was showered with praises on social media for batting with an injury.



Chasing KKR's target of 164, SRH were off to a decent start. At the end of the Powerplay overs, SRH had 58 runs on the board without losing any wicket. However, Williamson was dismissed on the very first ball of the following over by his fellow countryman Lockie Ferguson. Williamson struck a six and four boundaries in his knock of 19-ball 29.

Warner, who batted in the middle-order on Sunday, remained unbeaten on 47 from 33 as the scores ended in a tie. KKR's Ferguson picked two wickets in the Super Over and that meant, KKR needed only three runs to seal the match, which they did in four deliveries.



Speaking about the overall performance at the presentation, Warner said, "I don't know where to start. That was too good a game. We probably leaked a few too many towards the back end but for us, it's about trying to finish games. We've come too close in the last three games and we haven't got across the line. I am quite disappointed. I stick by my decision (of bowling first).



Obviously coming away from Dubai, this wicket here looked like a nice batting wicket and wasn't going to change too much. To be honest, it didn't. It held up a little bit in the middle overs but at the end of the day, there's no excuse. I thought 165-170 was a par total and you saw that towards the back end, we lost wickets at the crucial time again."



With three wins in nine games, SRH are placed fifth in the IPL 2020 points table. Warner and Co next face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

