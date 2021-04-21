IPL 2021: David Warner praises bowlers as SRH defeat PBKS, register first win

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner praised his bowlers after the Orange Army finally registered their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday.

After losing their first three matches, SRH secured three crucial points with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Having picked up three and two wickets respectively, young bowlers Abhishek Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed were stand-out performers for SRH against PBKS.

In the post-match interview, Warner made a special mention of 20-year-old spinner Abhishek.

"It is very pleasing, the bowlers did a fantastic job to reduce them. The game plan of having them there is to anchor the game. He rotates the strike so well. his impact points against spin are there to see. Abhishek is a young guy coming through, we asked him to bowl a lot more this season, and he did it. Till we went on, he didn't know he was bowling the first over. I didn't want to think too much about it. It's all about starting fresh here again, take the wicket out of it," added Warner.

PBKS won the toss and opted to bat before getting bowled out for a mere 120 in

19.4 overs. Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan top-scored for Punjab with a score of 22 each.

In reply to that, SRH openers Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave their side a flying start. SRH scored their first 50 runs inside six overs. The two went on to put 73 runs for the first wicket before the skipper was sent back to the pavilion in the 11th over. Warner struck three fours and a six in his knock of run-a-ball 37. Bairstow, who was eventually named the Player of the Match, remained unbeaten on 63 off 56 balls. He scored at a strike-rate of 112.50, hitting six boundaries.

"I am just absolutely over the moon to get over the line. It's been a tricky start for us. We've been very close in most of the games, just haven't got over the line, probably a bit of carelessness. To be there till the end was really pleasing. It was tricky .... powerplay, we had to take it on. In each game we've seen, it's gotten harder and harder as the game progressed especially in the second innings. We made sure we made full advantage of it (powerplay).

Fifty off the first six was pleasing. From there, if you get ahead and if you got people in the end, it's always handy. I don't really need not talk about how good Kane is. The way in which he manipulates the ball and rotates strikes is great. It's great to get off the mark," said Bairstow after leading SRH to their maiden win of IPL 2021.

With the win over Punjab, SRH jumped to fifth place in the IPL 2021 points table.

After missing out on the first three games in the ongoing tournament due to lack of match fitness, Kane Williamson made his first appearances in the IPL 2021 on Wednesday. He scored an unbeaten 16 off 19 as he shared a 48-run partnership with Bairstow.

"Bit of a minor injury on my elbow. It's feeling pretty good. Nice to be out there and get my first opportunity, but nice mostly to learn from our previous games as a team. A lot of teams are trying to find their best balance, and I think we'll see through the tournament that it'll vary," Williamson said in a post-match interview in Chennai.

SRH have a three-day break before their upcoming IPL 2021 fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. Meanwhile, Punjab only have a day's gap as they next take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.