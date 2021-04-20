IPL 2021: 'Important to have 6th bowler,' says MS Dhoni after CSK beat RR by 45 runs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced an excellent bowling performance to defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Monday. As many as six players bowled for CSK and MS Dhoni admitted that it "helps" having that extra bowler.

The win pushed CSK to second place in the IPL 2021 points table and also boosted their net run-rate. It was also a great result as it was a landmark game for Dhoni, who became the first player to captain a franchise in 200 games in T20 cricket on Monday.

"I always look at what's the best at that point in time. I felt Sam bowled really well and Deepak I think he tried the knuckle ball too much and felt that a good start (with the ball) was important. It was spinning a bit, I don't really mind Jos playing the reverse where it's turning a bit. It's important to have that sixth bowler, it always helps and it was stopping a bit for spinners.

There was slightly less dew than usual. I felt we should have scored more and try to get as many as possible. A lot has changed over the years and right from the start we kept a very good atmosphere and a lot of the bowlers have been under the pump last year but this time they are enjoying bowling on these wickets. When you're playing you don't want anyone to say he's unfit," said Dhoni in the post-match interview after CSK's win over RR in Mumbai.

After being asked to bat first on Monday, CSK posted 188 for 9 in 20 overs. Small contributions from nearly all the batters, along with 14 extras gifted by RR aided CSK in reaching the respectable total at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

In reply to that, RR choked to CSK's spin. CSK spinner Moeen Ali was the stand-out performer for the Men in Yellow as he bagged excellent figures of 3 for 7 in three overs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who has had a history of doing well against these opponents, finished with 2 for 28 in four overs. The other wicket-takers for CSK were Sam Curran (2 for 24), Shardul Thakur (1 for 20), and Dwayne Bravo (1 for 28).

Moeen, who has picked four wickets in three games for CSK this season, was named the Player of the Match for derailing RR's innings.

"My job here is to try and score as many runs for the team and get a good start. When I went up the order, it wasn't any easy wicket and I'm pleased with both the departments. I thought as a team we played really well and everyone contributed. Once the left-handers came in I knew I had a good chance of bowling whenever the captain needs me. I feel it's a good wicket for the spinners and if you land the ball in the right areas you've always got a chance," Moeen said in an interview post the CSK vs RR game.

CSK have a day's break before their upcoming IPL 2021 game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson's RR have a two-day break before their next match, which is against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), also in Mumbai.