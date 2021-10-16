IPL 2021: MS Dhoni gives cheeky response to Harsha Bhogle after CSK beat KKR in final

MS Dhoni gave a cheeky response to Harsha Bhogle on Friday on being asked if he'll continue with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season.



CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to clinch their fourth IPL title.

With two more teams coming up in the IPL, a mega auction is set to be held ahead of the IPL 2022. Each franchise is allowed to retain only two players, according to reports. Therefore, there has been uncertainty regarding the future of Dhoni, who has been associated with CSK since 2008.

At the post-match presentation, Bhogle asked Dhoni about his plans for the next season. To which, the CSK skipper replied, "It depends on BCCI with two new teams coming in."

Harsha stopped him and said, 'no MS, it's between you and CSK'. Dhoni then said,"Well it's not about me playing for CSK, it's about what is best for CSK. The core group has carried the team for 10 years. No we need to see what is best."

Harsha then asks him about the legacy he has left at CSK. Dhoni cheekily responded," Well, I still haven't left (smiles)."





Dhoni also credited KKR for their journey in the IPL 2021, especially after having a poor first half in India.

"Before I start talking about CSK, it's important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, to perform this well, it's very difficult. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, it is KKR for the way they have played. I think the break helped them," added Dhoni, whose CSK had lost to KKR in the IPL final in 2012.









CSK have so far played nine IPL finals but have managed to win only four.



"Yes we are most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals. Not letting the opposition in is something we consciously wanted to improve. I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that. We don't really talk a lot. It's more one on one. People are more open that way. The moment you talk in a team room there is a bit of pressure.

You can't deliver without a good team. We also have great individuals as well. I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got a good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. It feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully, we will come back to play of the Chennai fans next year," added Dhoni after CSK's superb win in Dubai on Friday.

