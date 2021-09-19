IPL 2021: Out ultimate goal is to win the trophy, says DC captain Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant on Saturday said that his side's ultimate goal is to win the trophy but their primary focus will be the "process" ahead of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



IPL 2021, which was suspended in May due to the second covid wave in India, is set to resume on Sunday (Sept. 19) in the UAE. DC are scheduled to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (Sept. 22) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pant, who was a part of India's Test series in the UK, recently flew down to the UAE and attended his first training session with DC on Friday after completing his mandatory quarantine.

"It's really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It's been great meeting the teammates here in training," Pant told DC's media.

The wicketkeeper-batsman went on to add that currently, he is focusing on getting used to the conditions in the UAE. "It's pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions. But, it's still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here. I'm just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatized to the conditions in 2-3 days," added DC captain.

About last night 💙



A lot of familiar faces are back in the DC Camp 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 [1/2] pic.twitter.com/KwGVwdCDNQ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 18, 2021

DC, who played their maiden IPL final last season, are yet to win the IPL trophy. Pant said that DC will look to continue its brilliant show from the first half of the IPL 2021 season. With 12 points from eight games, DC are at the top of the table.



"Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year," Pant said further.