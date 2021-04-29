IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma hails MI’s ‘collective effort’ in 7-wicket win over RR

Rohit Sharma hailed Mumbai Indians (MI) for producing a "collective effort" in their seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi on Thursday.



After being asked to bat, RR were off to a good start as the openers put up 50 runs inside seven overs. One of those occasions when each of the top and middle-order batsman made a significant contribution for RR as they managed to put up 171 for 4 in 20 overs.



In reply to that, MI's opening batsman Quinton de Kock stole the show as he remained unbeaten on 70 off 50 balls. Later in the innings, Krunal Pandya produced a cameo of 26-ball 39, where he struck two fours and two sixes. De Kock, meanwhile, hit six fours and two big hits. In the 18th over, when MI needed 25 off 18, Kieron Pollard struck two fours and a six as MI scored 16 runs off that over. It was nearly game over then before Pollard and de Kock sealed the deal for the reigning champions in the next three deliveries. Pollard remained unbeaten on 16 off 8 as MI clinched their third win of the 2021 season.



"We needed that win badly after a couple of losses. We did everything right today, right from ball one, and very clinical towards the end as well. Individuals took the responsibilities that were given to them, it was a collective effort. Guys were positive as they got to know we were going to Delhi, because it was a good pitch, not like Chennai! I thought the bowlers did the job for us. In the last seven overs, we gave around 50 runs with 7 seven wickets in hand for them.



Playing the conditions is very important. We knew that we're going to play on good pitches after Chennai. We didn't adapt well as a team there, but having said that, it looks like from here on the pitch will suit us. There's a lot of discussions that happen around us because there's a way we want to play. It's very easy to go down when we know they're 110 in 12 overs, it's very easy to lose confidence. But we stuck to our plans. Very happy with Quinny's knock, we know how good he can be. Not to forget Krunal's innings as well," MI captain Rohit said at the post-match interview at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.



Echoing Rohit's opinion about the pitch being better than Chennai's, Player of the Match, de Kock said," To be totally honest it's a better wicket than Chennai in general, it just came on better. We spoke about it, the coach and Rohit did ask us to come out and be positive today and that's what we did. Enjoyed getting the team to the end, I don't do that often. I just came out and tried to be positive, that's what the coach said and I said sign me up, I want to be positive. There's a way of going about it. Obviously, I've played enough to know how to go about it."



RR remain in seventh place on the IPL 2021 points table, having won two out of their six matches. Reacting to the loss in Delhi, RR captain Sanju Samson said that they fell short by 20-25 runs.



"We were a few runs short, 20-25 short. We built it up nicely and didn't capitalise. I think they had a very decent bowling line-up, we also have a good bowling line-up. It's just about our batters performing a little more and I'm sure we'll do it. Till now our bowlers have done a good job. Our bowlers did well but it was a good wicket. It's just about scoring more. The process to do that is to back ourselves and play some positive cricket," said Samson in an interview after RR's loss to MI on Thursday.



RR have a two-day rest before their next IPL 2021 game, which is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. It will be a clash between the bottom two teams of the table. Meanwhile, MI have just a day's break before their upcoming fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Delhi.

