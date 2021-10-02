IPL 2021: 'Struggled with our batting this season,' admits Rohit after loss to DC

Rohit Sharma has admitted that Mumbai Indians (MI) have "struggled" with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



Delhi Capitals (DC) confirmed a place in the playoffs following their four-wicket win over MI on Saturday in Sharjah.

Batting first, the five-time champions MI managed only 129 for 8 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav top scored for Mumbai with his score of 33 off 26 balls. Rohit, meanwhile, scored only a mere seven runs.

"We always knew it was going to be a difficult venue. We watched a lot of games and we do understand that it isn't the easiest of the grounds to play and get those runs you want. We came prepared, we knew exactly what to expect from the conditions, we spoke of those as to how we need to go about when we bat. We didn't bat well, we didn't create those partnerships, we always knew that it wasn't a 170-180 wicket, we knew 140 is a par score here," Rohit said at the post-match presentation after MI's four-wicket loss to DC.

MI have secured only five wins from 12 matches in the IPL 2021 and are currently are outside the playoffs spots.

"We just couldn't get the partnerships going. If your batters are not going to put runs on the board, it's going to be difficult to win games consistently. We have struggled with our batting this season, I personally accept that. But I don't want to take anything away from the guys, we are preparing very well.

We are just not able to execute in the middle, a little disappointing. We just look to play the game we are known to, something's missing in our game. We are not playing to our potential that we are known for, that is something that is missing in the UAE leg. Hopefully, in the next two games we can come out and play the way we are known for.," added Rohit on Saturday.

MI will look to learn from their mistakes against DC as their next IPL 2021 match is again in Sharjah. They take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday (Oct. 5).