IPL 2022 Auction: 10 new players register, taking the tally to 100

A total of 10 more players got registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, taking the players' tally to 600.

The auction, which is a two-day affair, is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda, who recently made his India debut, has been moved up the IPL auction ladder having now become a capped player. In the revised auction list, Hooda now features in Set No. 3 comprising all-rounders.

Hooda, originally listed in Set No. 8, has upgraded his base price from INR 40 lakh (USD 53,000 approx) to INR 75 lakh (USD 99,000 approx).

Players who have included themselves in this auction list are Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan (all Australia), Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil (all India).

It has been reported that on day 1 (today, Feb. 12) of the mega auction, a total of 97 players (up to Set No. 11) will go under the hammer. The first six sets including 54 names will feature capped players, including the opening set of 10 marquee names, with the remaining five sets on the day being uncapped players.

Players 98 to 161 will be up until lunch on Sunday. The accelerated bidding begins after lunch on Sunday, from 162.

Where will IPL 2022 be played?

It has been reported that at the pre-auction briefing on Friday, the IPL also told the franchises that the venues for the tournament would be finalised by the third week of February. The upcoming 15th edition of the IPL is expected to begin from March 27 and run until the last week of May.

Recently the BCCI had announced stadiums in Mumbai and possibly Pune as the first-choice venues, subject to getting relevant government permissions. The playoffs are expected to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.