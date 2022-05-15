IPL 2022: 'Batting first was not a good idea,' admits MS Dhoni after CSK's 7-wicket loss

MS Dhoni admitted batting first was not a "very good idea" after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets on Sunday.



GT restricted CSK at 133 for 5 in 20 overs in the first innings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 meeting. GT opener Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten at 67 as the table-toppers chased down the target with five balls and seven wickets to spare.

"Batting first was not a very good idea. It was tough to hit the faster bowlers in the first half. It was coming on better in the second half. Sai bowled very well in the middle overs. Had it been earlier in the tournament, it would have been a tactical move to have Shivam in.

"Had we sent him ahead it would have defeated the purpose of playing Jaggi today. We wanted him to spend time in the middle. With Pathirana, the margin of error is slim. He's got a good slower one and it will be tough to hit him if he bowls consistent pace. We will look to give people chances," said Dhoni after CSK's loss on Sunday.

CSK, who have already been eliminated from IPL 2022, suffered their ninth loss in the tournament in 13 games. Meanwhile, GT, who have sealed a place in the playoffs, have won 10 out of their 13 fixtures in the IPL 2022.

Hardik, who is captaining in the IPL for the first time, said that he is enjoying the responsibility as he gets to control things the way he prefers.

"We kind of won comfortably having seven wickets in hand and you don't get extra points for finishing the game in the 15th or 16th over. So for us as a team we like to finish the game no matter when we finish," said Pandya when he was asked about taking over 19 overs to finish the game against CSK.

Earlier it was reported that Hardik is being considered for the leadership role ahead of India's home series against South Africa, where senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant are expected to be rested.









Hardik Pandya: Playing for MI has helped me in captaincy

When Hardik was asked about his captaincy, the GT skipper replied," You put me on a spot. Yes, I would say I did pretty alright because having played in a previous franchise where a lot of responsibility was given to us as well and the kind of cricketer I am, I have always enjoyed responsibility where it kind of gives me ownership of things where I can control.

"And I feel where I have batted throughout my career has given me a lot of idea about how the game is going, which kind of bowler will be important in certain situations. Playing for a different franchise and doing what I have done in the past has helped me in my captaincy."

Speaking about GT's head coach Ashish Nehra, Hardik said that the former pacer and he are very similar in terms of mindsets and game sense and they connect well on that level.

"Today it was hot so I wanted to take a breather as well (smiles), have some water, have some protein in the body and go back again. We will see if any players need a game off to be fresh for the playoffs, otherwise, for us, it is important to keep the momentum.

"Obviously, we want to give opportunities to new players, but we also want to ensure the core group playing throughout the season is intact and getting the match practice they require before the playoffs. Yes we might change here and there, fast bowlers if needed, but otherwise, we will be similar," added Hardik.

GT's next game in IPL 2022 is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. CSK's upcoming fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday is their final appearance in the tournament this season.