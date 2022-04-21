IPL 2022: CSK win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

CSK, who have won just one game in the ongoing season, made two changes in their team as Dwaine Pretorius and Mitchell Santner came in place of Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan.

"We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan, Pretorius and Santner come in," said Jadeja at the toss.

On the other hand, Rohit Shrama-led Mumbai, who are searching their first win in the tournament, made three changes in their playing XI -- bringing in Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams.

"The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first here in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Riley Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back," said Rohit.

"Whenever we make those changes we see if we can find the right balance. We don't want to compromise on our batting and at the same time don't want to compromise on our bowling, we try and keep that intact with five bowling options," he added.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary