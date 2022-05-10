IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals assistant coach Shane Watson reveals their 'biggest challenge' this season

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson has revealed his side's "biggest challenge" in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Watson said "execution" has been DC's problem in the ongoing season of IPL. DC suffered a huge 91-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous outing in the tournament. Speaking in a pre-match conference about DC's upcoming opponent Rajasthan Royals (RR), Watson said that they are going to be tough competitors and all his players have to be at their best.

Ahead of DC's clash with RR on Wednesday, Watson said, "The Rajasthan Royals have been playing well and they have been consistent throughout the tournament. Jos Buttler has been incredible for them and Rajasthan have world-class spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. The Royals are going to be a tough opponent and every individual has to up their game."

Speaking about their loss to CSK, Watson went on to add that DC head coach Ricky Ponting always asks his boys to "learn from their last game".

"Our last match against CSK certainly wasn't our best game. CSK batted incredibly well to be able to get the total that they did. We were a little bit off with our execution with the ball. And we just had one of those days with the bat when things didn't go our way.

"Ricky has always asked the players to learn from their last game, learn about the little things that they can improve on individually, and then just move forward on to the next game. The most important thing is that the players need to keep learning."

"Our biggest challenge this season has been our execution. We have executed our plans in all three departments at times, but we've not been able to be consistent. The players have been working really hard to find a way to be consistent and hopefully, we can execute our plans over the last three games," added Watson in the same press conference.

DC have managed just five wins from 11 games and the Rishabh Pant-led side is current in sixth place in the IPL 2022 points table.