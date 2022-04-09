IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya after Rahul Tewatia thrash PBKS: 'I have sympathy for them'

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya said he was sympathetic with Punjab Kings (PBKS) after Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the final two balls to guide GT home on Friday.



GT needed 12 runs off the final two deliveries to win against PBKS in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Tewatia left PBKS' Odean Smith devastated as he hammered him with two back-to-back sixes to help GT triumph by six wickets.

During GT's chase of 190, Shubman Gill registered his highest IPL score of 96. Unfortunately, he got out to Kagiso Rabada in the 19th over. GT skipper Hardik, who was looking good with the bat, was dismissed on the first ball of the 20th over by Odean.

"With the kind of ups and downs that happen, I have become neutral. Hats off to Tewatia. It is difficult to go out there and hit, and to do it under this pressure is great. It was Kings' game, I have sympathy for them," said Hardik in the post-match presentation.

The all-rounder also heaped praise on Gill, who scored his 12th IPL half-century and missed his maiden hundred by four runs.

"Gill is telling everybody that he is there. A lot of credit goes to Sai as well for that partnership. It kept us in the game. I am going to get better with every game. I am getting tired as I'm not used to bowling four overs. But I'm getting better," added Hardik.





This team incredible! The fighting spirit! We never give up! 💥💥 @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/irEsl230iC — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 8, 2022





Last season, Tewatia snatched victory from PBKS in Sharjah. He had smashed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell to turn the game in the favour of his then-franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"It feels good when the game is won. There wasn't a lot to think in the final over, we just had to hit sixes and that's what me and David (Miller) were talking about. I knew (on the last-ball six) that it had gone off the middle of the bat, so it would clear the fence. I did premeditate, felt he (Odean) bowl wide outside off to me, premeditated and it executed well for me. The dressing room is really chilled. Ashu Bhai (Nehra), Gary Kirsten, and the support staff have done a really good job. We're just told to execute the plans well and backed well," said Tewatia on Friday.

https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1512498836115456000

IPL 2022: Trying to reduce my dot balls, says Shubman Gill

On being asked about the celebrations, Player of the Match, Gill, said that it takes an hour to reach the hotel so he wasn't sure about it.

In regards to his incredible knock against PBKS, Gill said that it was just one of those days where he was hitting the ball well and finding the gaps as well.

"I am hitting the ball hard, trust me. I am doing my level best to hit it hard, it might not look that way. It is important to keep the scoreboard ticking. It is important to hit those gaps because this outfield is rapid. It is just about execution.

As an opener, I have to bat through the innings, so that it is easier for the big-hitters to hit it in the end. Instead of not thinking in the nets, I try and work and reduce my dot balls as much as possible. Not sure about the celebrations now, it takes us one hour to reach the hotel," added Gill.

GT have won three out of their three games in what has been an amazing start for Hardik as an IPL captain. Following their excellent win over PBKS, GT have climbed to second place in the points table.

https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1512503386729742336

Gujarat's next game is scheduled to take place on Monday (April 11) and is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

PBKS, meanwhile, have a four-day break before their IPL 2022 clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (April 13).