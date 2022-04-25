IPL 2022: 'Irresponsible shots' cost us the game, says Rohit Sharma after LSG beat MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that "irresponsible shots" cost them the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).



LSG defeated MI by 36 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. With eight losses in a row, five-time champions MI are yet to register a game this season. It was LSG's fifth victory in the tournament and now KL Rahul-led side is placed fourth in the points table.

Only Rahul played well for LSG as he recorded his second hundred of IPL 2022. Both his centuries in the ongoing season have come against MI. Despite restricting LSG at a below-par score of 168, Rohit and Co failed to chase it down. MI's opening pair of Rohit and Ishan Kishan put up 49 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for a mere eight runs.

The duo of Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav also failed to build a partnership in the middle to bring MI's chase back on the track. Referring to Sunday's target of 168, Rohit said that "when you have a target like that, it is important to string partnerships" and that's exactly what MI could not do so. The MI skipper also admitted that he too played an irresponsible shot to get out, especially when he was looking good with the bat.

Rohit scored a 31-ball 39 and he struck a six and five fours before falling to LSG's Krunal Pandya in the 10th over.

"I thought we bowled pretty okay. It wasn't easy. It was a good pitch to bat on. I thought that score should have been chased down, but we didn't bat well enough. When you have a target like that, it is important to string partnerships. But some irresponsible shots in the middle, including mine. We didn't get the momentum. They bowled really well," said Rohit at the post-match presentation on Sunday.









IPL 2022: Want to give enough chances to players to prove themselves, says Rohit

Adding further, the MI skipper said that his side has not batted well enough this season and batters in the middle need to take responsibility and play long innings.

"One guy needs to ensure that he bats as long as possible. Everyone has come into discussion given how our tournament has gone. We need to ensure that we have a settled team and give players in the middle a fair chance. Their roles are different when they play for their countries and here we expect something else from them. We tried not making too many changes, and we have tried to play the best combination possible," added Rohit.

Rohit, who has captained MI in all their five IPL titles, went on to say that he wants to give his players enough chances to prove themselves before adding that though "the season has not gone the way we would have wanted it to, but such things happen. "

MI have a long five-day break before their next game, which is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.