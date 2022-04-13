IPL 2022: MS Dhoni helped me improve the game, says CSK star after win over RCB

Shivam Dube has credited MS Dhoni for helping him improve his game after leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday.

After losing four out of their four games, CSK finally opened their account as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs. Dube was CSK's hero as his knock of 95 off 46 balls helped CSK to post 216 for 4 in 20 overs. Even opening batsman Robin Uthappa made a significant contribution with his 50-ball 88.

Having represented RCB for two seasons, Dube moved to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2021 but the franchise released him at the end of the campaign. CSK bought Dube at IPL 2022 mega auction at INR 4 crore. Dube, who was named the Player of the Match on Tuesday, revealed his conversation with Dhoni and other senior players that have helped him improve this season.

"I spoke to many seniors – Mahi Bhai also helped me to improve the game. He said, 'Just be focused, just be still, just let the skill work in the game.' I wanted to time the ball really well. I tried to maintain my balance. We were looking for the first win and I am really happy that I contributed to the team. It's an honour for me. I am more focused this time and focusing on basics," said Dube during the post-match presentation.

In the same interview, Dube also said that many people have told him that he bats like Yuvraj Singh, who is also his role model.

"Yuvi pa is always a role model for a left-hander. Many people told me that I bat like him. As the situation demands, as the captain and coach tell me, I am ready to bat anywhere," added Dube.

After scoring a mere three runs in CSK's opening game in IPL 2022, Dube now has recorded two half-centuries and a 49 in his last four innings. With 207 runs in five games at 51.75, Dube is second in the race to Orange Cap.

IPL 2022: Tried to feed Dube as much strike as possible, says Uthappa

Meanwhile, Uthappa has also praised Dube, saying the left-hander has been hitting the ball well.

"We were amazed after that [Rayudu's] catch, as much as he was. I just allowed him [Dube] to get in and get set. He has been hitting the ball well, I made sure to build a partnership with him. When Maxwell came in to bowl his third over, I felt it was the time to take him on even though it was the bigger boundary. An off-spinner was bowling, so I decided to take him on.

When the spinners were bowling, I tried to feed him [Dube] as many strikes as possible, and when the pacers were back on, I told him to give me the strike back. He (Theekshana) has been bowling well, and he is growing in confidence with each and every game. It's a relief to get the points, we have been working hard. There are a lot of young faces, we have injuries, and even Deepak's not there. We have spent a lot of time together, we have gotten closer over the last few days. That was a result of staying together when we were down in the dumps," added Uthappa after CSK's win at DY Patil Stadium.

CSK's next IPL 2022 game is against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday at MCA Stadium, Pune.