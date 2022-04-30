IPL 2022: MS Dhoni to reclaim CSK captaincy as Ravindra Jadeja steps down

Ravindra Jadeja has stepped down as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has requested MS Dhoni to lead the side in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).



Dhoni has accepted the request to help Jadeja focus on his game, CSK confirmed in an official release on Saturday.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game," read CSK's release.

Just two days before the start of IPL 2022 last month, Dhoni quit CSK's captaincy and had chosen Jadeja to take over the charge. Jadeja started his stint as the CSK captain with a loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He took five games to finally register his first win as captain.

Having played eight games in IPL 2022, the four-time winners CSK have managed to win just two and are placed at the penultimate spot in the league table.

Jadeja had never captained at First-Class or international level prior to the season. The all-rounder has scored just 112 runs from eight innings at an average of 22.40 and strike rate of 121.74, while he has claimed just five wickets at an average of 42.6.