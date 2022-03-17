IPL 2022: No tension on India call-up, says Punjab Kings star

Shikhar Dhawan has said returning to Team India is not his current focus ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Dhawan, who was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) at the end of last season, joined Punjab Kings (PBKS) at INR 8.25 crore. He is set to play under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal.

The opening batsman also said that playing under Mayank's captaincy will be "good" for him.

"I am looking very positive. Playing under Mayank will be good for me. We have a strong team, all youngsters are very good and talented. We hope we will do something big this time. Also if I get chance to open with Mayank then it will be so good for me because it will be a big responsibility and I am ready to handle it," Dhawan told ANI in an interview.

The 36-year-old Dhawan has been a part of India's limited-overs set up for a long time. However, he lost his place following KL Rahul's success in the opening order and further emergence of youngsters such as Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the role. Dhawan last played a T20I for India nearly a year back. While he played all the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in South Africa, he featured in only one 50-over game against West Indies at home last month.

"I am practising hard, and focusing on my work and not thinking too much this time. If I get a call back from Team India I would love to join but if it doesn't happen then I am happy and without any tension," Dhawan added in the same interview.

Only Virat Kohli has scored more runs in the IPL than Dhawan, who has 5,784 runs to his name in 192 matches. Having played for three franchises over the years – Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad – Dhawan has recorded two centuries and 44 fifties.

DC released Dhawan despite the Indian batsman having a spectacular season last year. He finished IPL 2021 with 587 runs, including three half-centuries, in 16 games at an average of 39.13. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) batter has registered 500 or more runs in the last three seasons and PBKS will hope to see him shine in their shirt as well.

IPL 2022 is scheduled to commence on March 26. The group matches will be played across four stadiums in Maharashtra: Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and MCA International Stadium in Pune

Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches each. Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will host 15 games each.

PBKS's first match of IPL 2022 is on March 27 as they lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.