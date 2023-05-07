IPL 2023: David Warner opens up on DC’s upcoming fixture against CSK - ‘It’ll be tough’

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain David Warner has opened up on his side’s upcoming fixture against Chennai Super Kings(CSK), saying it’ll be a “tough” game for his side.

Warner’s comments came on Saturday after DC defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing RCB’s target of 182, DC opener Phil Salt led from the front as he scored a 45-ball 87, including six sixes and eight fours. South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw remained unbeaten on 35 off 22 deliveries as he struck three sixes and a four.

DC captain Warner, who has been scoring runs but his strike-rate has been an issue this season, scored 22 off 14 balls at a strike-rate of 157.14, including a six and three fours.

“I thought it was a par score, the ball was skidding. But the way we came out led by Phil Salt paved the way. Our intention was to take on Siraj, he's been bowling well and taking wickets early. His wickets have been bowled or LBW so we wanted to drag his length back. Credit to the way the bowlers bowled, Anrich is not there but Ishant is leading the pack with Khaleel.

“And Kuldeep and Axar as well have been brilliant. It is all about momentum, we are finding the right balance at the right time,” said Warner at the post-match presentation.

About DC’s upcoming game, the Aussie said,” Now we go to Chennai and try to get a performance there, I know it will be tough.”

DC have won four games out of played 10 and are placed ninth in the IPL 2023 points table. They travel to Chennai to take on CSK at Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday. With 13 points from 11 matches, CSK are second in the table.

In the first innings on Saturday, Virat Kohli, who put up 82 runs with Faf du Plessis for the opening wicket, recorded his sixth fifty of IPL 2023 as he scored 55 off 46 deliveries. Middle-order batter Mahipal Lomror played a fine knock that helped RCB put up 181 runs in the end. He scored at a strike-rate of 186.21 as he struck three sixes and six fours.

While RCB captain du Plessis admitted that his side made a few errors and fell short by a few runs, he credited the DC batters for performing well on the slow pitch.

“I felt it was pretty close, I thought 185 was a pretty good score. The dew took the spinners out of the game, but credit to them (DC batters) as well. You like your spinners in the game, but you need to bowl in the right areas despite of the dew. A few bad balls and a few mistakes, we were short, but yeah, they really batted well. We didn't maximise towards the end. We felt like 185 was a par score, we needed one big over that could take us to 200, that would have made a difference.

“But that's what happens when you apply pressure. Maxi (Maxwell) has been going well for us at 4. We thought we could have him early (at no.3 ) because he is going well. I was really pleased to see Lomror at 5 and he played really well, still really a good positive for him. That's the nature of the slow pitch, you always try to come in the first six overs and try to get on top of the game,” added du Plessis.