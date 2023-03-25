IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reveals what makes MS Dhoni 'stand out' from the rest

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has revealed what makes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni stand out from the rest.

Heaping praise on Dhoni, Gavaskar said that the former Indian captain has a great ability to rise under pressure.

"I think therefore that particular year and some of the shots that he played, I remember one game where the teams needed 20 odds runs in the final over and he just smashed it around from everywhere from outside the off stump, he was hitting it over long on for sixes!

"We were used to seeing that from Dhoni but even those little touches of his where he makes a fielder, a player feel 7 feet tall, are the touches that make him stand out from the other," said Gavaskar on Star Sports Network.

India recently lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 to Australia at home. After the third game ended in Chennai, the host broadcasters aired an IPL segment that would have made any cricket fan emotional.

It showed footage of Dhoni nearly breaking down while talking to the CSK team members after their return to the IPL after serving a two-year ban in 2018. Even though it was an old video but it was enough to touch the emotional chord.

In the video, Dhoni someway managed to fight back tears – he got a little help from Suresh Raina, who offered him water – as he spoke about how the two years were one of the most difficult periods for everyone associated with CSK.

The streaming then cut to a live telecast with Gavaskar still standing with presenter Mayanti Langer.

Gavaskar, who was also a former captain of the Indian cricket team, went on to add that further laud Dhoni's leadership, saying the CSK skipper can get a team together despite a gap.

Gavaskar lauds Dhoni's leadership at CSK

CSK were suspended for two years: 2016 and 2017 because of the 2013 betting scandal. Even though the players scattered to different franchises for those two seasons, CSK reunited in 2018 and lifted the title under the leadership of Dhoni.

"I think when CSK returned and won the IPL trophy, it was absolutely amazing because the team had not been together for two years and they had moved out with different franchises and suddenly they come back again.

"That tells you leadership. That tells you how the man could get a team together again after that gap. Sometimes you know, first year, second year there is a team spirit that happens but to get all of them together after the gap is remarkable," added Gavaskar.

In July 2015, the Justice Lodha Committee announced a two-year ban for CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for their owners' involvement in the IPL 2013 fixing scandal, leaving the cricket fraternity in shock.

Subsequently, some of the biggest names in world cricket, including Dhoni, had to move to other franchises during the two-year period. Dhoni played for the Rising Pune SuperGiants (RPS) while Raina led Gujarat Lions (GL).

CSK have won the IPL title four times, all under Dhoni's captaincy: 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. They are scheduled to begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

CSK's first home game of the 2023 season is on April 3 when the four-time champions host KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk Stadium.

