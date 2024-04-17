IPL 2024: All it needs is to win a couple of games and you are back in contention, says Rashid Khan

Ahmedabad: Rashid Khan, the Gujarat Titans’ leg-spinner, said his team needs to stitch a couple of wins in a few matches to be back in contention for making it to IPL 2024 playoffs. GT, the IPL 2022 winners, are at sixth place and a win over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday will get them into first half of the points table.

“I think all the upcoming matches are important. Even if you're in the 6th or 7th position, all it needs is to be win a couple of games and you're back in contention. We'll need to play well, win matches and go up in the table,” said Rashid to broadcasters.

He also said the side is enjoying playing under first-time captain Shubman Gill in the tournament. “We're enjoying playing under Shubman Gill, he's young and he's leading from the front. He opens the innings and gets runs, he has shown plenty of confidence in everyone and has the calmness that's most important for a captain.”

Rashid has taken six wickets in as many matches and feels it is important for him to bowl in the right areas to get his scalps. “It is important to perform well in every game, even a small bit in helping the team win is crucial (as a player), just win those crucial moments as a team. As a spinner, I focus on hitting the right lengths, make the batters keep guessing. You just have to use your skills and talent and bowl in the right areas."

DC batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who hit 55 on IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants last week, talked about his time in IPL 2024 so far after coming in as a replacement player for Lungi Ngidi. "I know a few players in the Gujarat team, so looking forward to going head-to-head with them. Just to get the win and get ourselves back is the main thing. To have some personal success is good.”

“(Ponting has advised) just to not swing too hard. (Pant had) some very Australian sort of things to say (the other day while batting). I obviously got the face smacked in the cake (on my birthday)! Just learning about different conditions (of playing in India) - it's hot here!"